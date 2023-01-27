Comelec renews call for more voter applicants as deadline nears

MANILA: With only four days left before the deadline of the registration period, Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Garcia reiterated his call for qualified voters to register for the October 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

“To those who haven't registered yet: There are only several days left. Please register. To those who will register, (the process), it's quick. We have your back,” the poll body chief said in a message to reporters on Friday.

He also reminded the public that the Jan. 31 deadline is unlikely to be extended.

On the other hand, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco reported that they have received over a million applications since they period started in December 2022.

“(Some) 1.5 million went to our registration sites. One million are new registrants, as of January 21,” he said.

Registered Filipino voters aged 15 to 17 years old may participate in the youth polls, 18 to 30 years old voters for both the barangay and youth polls, and 31 years old and above for the barangay elections.

According to the poll body's latest data, a total of 1,528,480 applications have been submitted to their offices, including Register Anywhere Project (RAP) sites in malls, universities and government offices.

Aside from registration of new voters, the poll body is also accepting applications for transfer of registration, transfer with reactivation, for reactivation, among others.

The voter registration period started on Dec. 12, 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency