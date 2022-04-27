﻿Comelec Region 8 kicks off deployment of VCMs

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has started the deployment of 6,271 vote-counting machines (VCMs) and other election paraphernalia in Eastern Visayas as part of its preparation for the May 9 national and local elections.

This week, the Comelec’s election supplies forwarder F2 Logistics has been transporting the VCMs to the local hubs in this city and Ormoc City for temporary storage pending their distribution to local election offices and various polling centers.

Of the 6,271 VCMs intended for the region, 2,539 are for Leyte province, 644 for Southern Leyte, 216 for Biliran, 1,268 for Samar, 746 for Eastern Samar, and 858 for Northern Samar.

“The police, military, and election officers have been securing these VCMs. Final testing and sealing for the VCMs will be done from May 2 to 7. These machines will be brought to voting center a day before the elections,” Comelec Eastern Visayas assistant regional director Felicisimo Embalsado said on Wednesday.

The testing ensures that machines are ready for use on election day. The public and political parties are invited to witness the activity.

At least 12,542 public school teachers in Eastern Visayas have been trained on how to operate these machines.

As of Wednesday, 1,558 VCMs and 606 ballots have been delivered to local election offices in the region.

Comelec is also expected to finish sending ballot boxes, VCM batteries, and needed supplies to local election offices a week before the voting.

The region has 3,166,262 registered voters in 4,390 villages, according to Comelec.

