﻿Comelec puts up precinct for voters with Covid-19 symptoms

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) here will set up isolated voting precincts for voters showing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) symptoms on May 9, election day.

City Election Assistant II Jonathan Sayno, in an interview Thursday, said they are coordinating with the schools to identify a room as an “isolated” voting precinct.

The election will proceed regardless of the alert level classification of the local government unit and registered voters can cast their votes regardless of their vaccination status, Sayno said.

“We could not predict the condition of people and their health status during the election day,” he added.

Medical personnel will monitor the body temperature of those who will enter the voting centers.

“If they have symptoms, they will be isolated. Their official ballot will be pulled out from their registered precinct and brought to the isolated precinct for them to cast their votes,” he said.

Iloilo City has 64 voting centers located in public schools and each is required to have at least a precinct for Covid-19 symptomatic voters, Sayno said.

It currently has 330,470 registered voters with 505 voting precincts, up from the 470 precincts in the previous elections.

“The voting population per precinct has been reduced from a maximum of 1,000 in the previous elections to only 800 this May elections,” Sayno said.

The city’s certified voters list will be posted in voting centers during the last two weeks of February for people to be aware of their voting precincts.

Meantime, candidates are reminded to follow the designated common poster areas in portions of district plazas that have been identified by the Comelec.

Sayno said they met with local candidates and coordinators of national candidates and party-list groups and raffled their designation in the common poster areas last week.

The common poster areas are the Plaza Libertad facing JM Basa Street for City Proper district; Plaza Villa facing Iloilo Supermart, Arevalo District Health Center and Arevalo Police Station on Rizal Street for Arevalo district; Plaza Jaro facing Ledi Supermart up to LandBank Jaro for Jaro district; Plaza La Paz facing Huervana Street and La Paz Police station for La Paz district; Lapuz Plaza facing Bo. Obrero Catholic Church; Plaza Mandurriao facing Mandurriao Police Station on R. Mapa Street; and Plaza Molo facing Molo Caltex Station and Molo Mansion on Locsin Street.

Each political party is given an area of 12 x 16 feet.

Source: Philippines News Agency