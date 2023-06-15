Comelec pushes for voter education among 4Ps

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is partnering with the Department of Social Welfare and Development for the conduct of voter education among beneficiaries of the DSWD's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). While in a consultative meeting here with Comelec regional directors across the country, Comelec chair George Erwin Garcia reiterated at a press conference on Thursday the need to educate more voters, particularly among the 4Ps as priority recipients of integrated and enhanced voter education programs. 'There are over one million 4Ps who are voting this year and they need to be oriented about the process of voter registration as well as the essence of democracy through responsible, educated, and accountable voting,' he said. As recipients of the government's national poverty reduction strategy, 4Ps regularly receive cash grants after they comply with a set of conditions required by the agency. To ensure that they are not exploited during elections, the poll body is conducting voter education seminars highlighting the importance of being a voter, the step-by-step process of voter registration, the qualifications and duties of elected officials in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan, and the fight against disinformation, among others. Meanwhile, the Comelec chair said poll workers who will be serving as Electoral Boards (EBs) during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) this October will receive a higher honorarium ranging from PHP8,000 to PHP10,000 compared to the last BSKE's PHP6,000, PHP5,000, and PHP4,000. 'The higher honorarium is meant to compensate their efforts as early voting is being considered,' he added. Comelec records show that more than 605,000 teachers who will be serving in the BSKE 2023 elections even as EBs and their training will start in August. An EB is composed of a chairperson, two members, a Department of Education supervisor and support staff

Source: Philippines News Agency