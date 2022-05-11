﻿Comelec proclaims local poll winners in NorMin

The Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) Boards of canvassers (BOCs) in Northern Mindanao Region have proclaimed all local winners in the May 9 elections.

In this city, incumbent first district Rep. Rolando “Klarex” Uy was declared mayor-elect late Tuesday evening. He will succeed outgoing Mayor Oscar Moreno on June 30.

Lawyer Rowell Valledor, city election officer, said Uy garnered 160,312 votes to prevail over former Phividec Industrial Authority Administrator Jose Gabriel “Pompee” La Viña who obtained 128,071 votes.

Uy thanked supporters for giving him a chance to lead the city and vowed to provide the “best quality of public service” for residents.

“Finally, it’s done and this is the time to go back to work as we need to serve the people,” Uy told reporters.

Incumbent City Councilor Jocelyn Rodriguez, the running mate of La Viña, was also proclaimed vice mayor-elect.

Rodriguez won with 178,162 votes over incumbent Councilor Edna Dahino, Uy’s running mate, who garnered 99,017 votes.

“What will happen is we will prioritize the people, strengthen our policy and programs to provide benefits to them,” Rodriguez said.

Misamis Oriental

In Misamis Oriental, the Provincial BOC (PBOC) proclaimed incumbent Gingoog City vice mayor Peter Unabia as the new provincial governor.

Lawyer Aleli Dayo Ramirez, the PBOC chairperson, said Unabia garnered 248,859 votes from 23 municipalities and two cities in the province.

Unabia won over closest rivals for the gubernatorial post that included incumbent Misamis Oriental 2nd District Rep. Juliette Uy with 182,130 votes, and Moreno with 89,404.

In a statement, Moreno conceded to Unabia and described the election results as “the will of the people.”

In the vice-gubernatorial race, Unabia’s running mate Jeremy Jonahmar “Jigjag” Pelaez also won with 251,042 votes to secure a second term in the same post.

Pelaez won over his brother, former vice governor Jose Mari “Joey” Pelaez, who garnered 154,314 votes.

Iligan City

Meanwhile, it was almost a “Solid 15” in Iligan City when Frederick Siao and running mate Marianito “Dodong” Alemania were declared winners for mayor and vice mayor, respectively.

Siao obtained 81,205 votes, while Alemania got 69,424.

Siao ran on “Solid 15” slogan in challenging incumbent candidates led by Vice Mayor Jemar Vera Cruz, who garnered 52,766.

Vera Cruz’s running mate, Ian Uy, got 61,239.

Vera Cruz’s ally, incumbent Mayor Celso Regencia, won as the city’s lone district representative with 75,462 votes over Varf Belmonte’s 70,272.

Siao’s allies have taken nine out of 12 council seats, with the remaining three seats won by Vera Cruz’s local party.

Bukidnon

In Bukidnon province, incumbent 4th District Rep. Rogelio Neil Roque broke the decades-old reign of the Zubiri family after winning the gubernatorial seat with 365,999 votes, based on the unofficial Comelec transparency server.

The BOC also proclaimed Roque’s running mate, incumbent Manolo Fortich Mayor Clive Quiño, as vice-governor.

Roque and Quiño won against incumbent 3rd District Rep. Manuel Antonio Zubiri with 361,426, and Pastor Dan Dangallo for vice governor with 198,201.

Incumbent Governor Jose Maria Zubiri will serve as a representative in the 2nd district of the province with 128,887 votes.

Misamis Occidental

The province of Misamis Occidental has become an “Asenso Country” after almost all candidates of the “Team Asenso (progress)” won the elections.

Incumbent House of Representative Deputy Speaker Henry Oaminal won the gubernatorial seat with 238,302 votes against incumbent Governor Philip Tan, who obtained 94,025 votes.

Oaminal’s running mate, the late Michael Gutierrez, garnered 199,504 votes for vice governor, against Richard Centino with 90,256.

After his untimely death due to a shooting last year, his wife, Rowena, will assume the position.

Even in Tangub City, the bailiwick of Tan, Oaminal’s allies won the local executive and council seats over the incumbent governor’s slate.

Camiguin, Lanao del Norte

The Romualdos and their allies will continue their elective mandates in the province after the BOC proclaimed them winners in the province of Camiguin.

Xavier Jesus Romualdo is the highest vote earner for governor at 37,183 votes; Rodin Romualdo obtained 35,893 votes to be proclaimed vice governor; and Jurdin Jesus Romualdo with 33,079 votes for the lone congressional district.

In Lanao del Norte, Imelda Dimaporo will serve another term as governor with 245,958, along with her running mate Allan Lim as vice governor with 202,282 votes.

Dimaporo’s children, Khalid and Aminah, will serve as representatives in the province’s first and second districts, respectively.

Source: Philippines News Agency