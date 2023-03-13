Comelec: Printing of 90M BSKE ballots completed

The over 90 million official ballots to be used in the forthcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) have already been printed, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Monday.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the printing of the 90,613,426 official ballots has been completed at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City.

"The ballots numbering over 90 million have been 100 percent printed. Those in the initial voters' list have already been fully printed," he said in a Laging Handa briefing.

The number includes a total of 66,973,949 barangay ballots and 23,639,477 SK ballots that would be used in the Oct. 30 polls.

"We will just need to print those for new voters numbering about 1.6 million. These are those that applied from December 12 to January 31," he added.

The poll body is now finalizing the number of successful voter applicants.

Under the Voter's Registration Act, all applications for voter registration should be heard, processed, and approved by the Election Registration Boards (ERBs).

Laudiangco also reported that other poll supplies and paraphernalia have been delivered and are ready for deployment.

He said they will just need to conduct training for those that will serve as members of the Electoral Boards (EBs).

"We can really say that your Comelec is 100 percent ready (for the BSKE)," added the Comelec spokesperson.

Republic Act 11935, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., moved the Dec. 5, 2022 village and youth polls to the last Monday of October this year

Source: Philippines News Agency