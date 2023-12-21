Comelec: Pre-bid conference for polls automation project set Dec. 22

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday set the pre-bid conference for the second round of public bidding for the PHP18.8 billion automated election project on Friday. Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the event will start at 9 a.m. at the Palacio del Gobernador Building in Intramuros, Manila. "All interested bidders and entities may ask questions on any aspect of the bidding, even those that have yet to purchase the bid documents," he said in a statement. Earlier, the Comelec - Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) had declared a failure in the initial public bidding for the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project. The Committee posted the Invitation to Bid (ITB) for the 2nd public bidding for the 2025 automated election system. The Comelec said bidding documents are now available to interested prospective service providers from Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the SBAC Secretariat Office located at the Far East Managers and Investo rs Incorporated (FEMII) Building in Intramuros, Manila. The deadline for submission of bids at the SBAC Secretariat Office is at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2024. The opening of bids will take place on the said date at 10:30 a.m. at the Palacio del Gobernador Building. Source: Philippines News Agency