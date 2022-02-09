﻿Comelec, PNP to ensure success of polls in Soccsksargen

A top official of the Commission on Elections in Soccsksargen (Comelec-12) has assured that they will work closely with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure the success of the 2022 National and Local Elections amid the pandemic.

Lawyer Renato Magbutay, Comelec-12 director, said his office, together with the PNP, will be facing new challenges in the upcoming election with the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“It will be our first pandemic election, hence we will not only be combatting visible threats to security but also the invisible threat to health from the highly contagious and deadly Covid-19,” Magbutay said in live radio coverage of his speech at the Police Regional Office (PRO) -12 in General Santos City.

On Monday, Magbutay was the guest of honor and speaker during the flag-raising ceremony and 31st PNP Foundation Day Celebration of the PRO-12.

However, Magbutay said he remains confident that they will overcome the challenges because the Comelec and the law enforcement units will continuously work together in ensuring the safety of the electorate and preserving the sanctity of the ballots.

“In the face of these challenges we can assure you that we the Comelec, PNP, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines will remain committed to our task this election,” he said.

He also stressed that no election will ever be successful without the partnership between the Comelec and the law enforcement agencies.

Source: Philippines News Agency