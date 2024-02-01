MANILA: A town in Antique has withdrawn its submitted signature sheets before the local office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec). Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia said the proponents of the people's initiative (PI) in the municipality of Hamtic retrieved their signature sheets on Wednesday. "Okay lang po i-withdraw sa amin pero pakibalik po ang aming Certification na na-issue pertaining to the signatures (It is fine with us if they withdraw it but may we request for them to return the certification that we issued pertaining to the signatures),' the poll body chief added. The Comelec earlier urged PI proponents to retrieve the signature lists they have submitted after the proceedings for this method to amend the Constitution have been suspended indefinitely. The Office of the Election Officer (OEC) issues a certification acknowledging that it has received documents, including signature lists. According to the memorandum issued by Hamtic Election Officer Mar io Meynard Miciano, a total of 3,757 signatures contained in 387 pages were retrieved by one Israel de Guzman, who represents petitioner Anthony Abad. Upon retrieval, de Guzman returned the original certification issued to him last Jan. 23, the same day the signature sheets were submitted. Garcia reiterated that the suspension is being implemented nationwide. The poll body reported that 1,129 city and municipal OEOs in 210 legislative districts have already received their signature sheets since Monday. Careful study needed Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) believed that any measures to amend the Constitution should be studied well. 'It was created to ensure the well-being of every Filipino citizen. As the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Hilario Davide Jr., said about our Constitution, 'It is the only Constitution that is pro-God, pro-Filipino, pro-People, pro-Poor, pro-Life, pro-Law, pro-Family, pro-Marriage, pro-Human Rights, pro-Women, and pro-Environment. .." That is good! Therefore, any discussion about it is crucial and should not be taken lightly,' the CBCP said in a statement. The CBCP also said the indefinite suspension of the PI proceedings serves as an opportunity for the public to understand charter change. Source: Philippines News Agency