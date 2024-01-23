Comelec: No failures so far in 2025 poll project bidder’s docs

MANILA: The ongoing post-qualification evaluation of the bid proposal of the Joint Venture of Miru Systems Co Ltd. for the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) for the 2025 midterm elections is so far going smoothly. "There are no such reports from the Technical Working Group (TWG) to the Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) So far, we haven't seen any failure in the verification of documents," Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said in an interview on Tuesday. The poll body official added that they are currently conducting the post-qualification assessment for the bid proposal of the South Korean firm. "We will be looking at all their contracts and performances, if there were any negative slippages or delays, or what are their performance ratings," said Laudiangco. On Tuesday, the Comelec-SBAC looked into the prototype automated counting machines (ACMs) of Miru. "We are looking at all the machines, their components, from laptops to ballot boxes to the ACMs and their t echnical specifications and see if they are fully compliant with their submissions," he added. Laudiangco said they aim to complete the post-qualification process in "around 30 days", including the assessment of the "legal, technical, financial components". Present during the ACM demonstration are poll watchdogs Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE), Democracy Watch, National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) and the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV). Source: Philippines News Agency