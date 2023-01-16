Comelec logs more voter applications in ‘Register Anywhere’ hubs

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday reported that the number of applications received in Register Anywhere Project (RAP) hubs continues to increase.

Based on the poll body's latest data, a total of 2,043 applications for voter registration were submitted from Jan. 14 to 15.

The highest number of applications were received at SM Fairview in Quezon City with 614.

It is followed by Robinsons Manila with 386; SM Sucat, Parañaque City with 284; and Robinsons Galleria also in Quezon City with 267.

Other RAP booths that saw an increase were at SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City with 254; Robinsons Tacloban, Leyte with 119; SM City Legazpi, Albay with 60; and Robinsons Naga, Camarines Sur with 59.

The recorded number of applications during the first two weekends of registration are 1,129 applications from Jan. 7 to 8; and 611 applicants from Dec. 17 to 18, 2022.

The last weekend for registration under RAP in the eight selected malls will be from Jan. 21 to 22, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, RAP sites will be open at the Government Service Insurance System Main Office in Pasay City from Jan. 16 to 20, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City and the House of Representatives in Quezon City, will have RAP booths on Jan. 25 and Jan. 25 to 26, respectively, from 8 a.m. to 5 p,m.

Under the project, any qualified applicant residing anywhere in the Philippines may register at the RAP sites by submitting their application form, documentary requirements and having their biometrics taken on-site.

Source: Philippines News Agency