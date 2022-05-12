﻿Comelec junks petition to declare Marcos as nuisance candidate

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has affirmed the decision of its Second Division denying the petition to cancel the certificate of candidacy (COC) of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., for failure to present new arguments.

In a five-page resolution dated May 11, the Comelec En Banc, voting 6-0 with one inhibition denied the motion for reconsideration (MR) of petitioner Danilo Lihaylihay to have Marcos declared as a nuisance candidate in the May 9 polls.

“A careful review of the Motion for Reconsideration reveals that it contains merely a rehash of petitioner’s averments and arguments,” it said.

“The Motion failed to raise new matters or issues, and the grounds that would warrant the reversal of the Assailed Resolution,” the Comelec added.

It noted that there is also no ready to reverse the decision of the Second Division.

“It is apparent on the face of the Motion that there is no cogent reason to disturb the findings of the Commission (Second Division),” it said.

“Wherefore, in view of the foregoing, the Commission (En Banc) denies (the) respondent’s Motion for Reconsideration dated 22 December 2021 and affirms the Resolution of the Commission (Second Division) promulgated on 16 December 2021,” the decision added.

In October 2021, Lihaylihay filed the petition urging the poll body to declare Marcos as a nuisance candidate.

Two months later, the Comelec Second Division junked the petition. The petitioner subsequently appealed the case before the Commission en Banc.

The Comelec also denied the MRs filed by Bonifacio Ilagan, Akbayan Party, Abubakar Mangelen; and the appeal of Fr. Christian Buenafe, among others, against Marcos, asking to disqualify the latter from running in the presidential race.

Source: Philippines News Agency