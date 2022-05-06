MDM05-0506

Comelec-Ilocos Norte reminds public of liquor ban on May 8

LAOAG CITY – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Ilocos Norte reminded Ilocanos on Friday of the liquor ban that will run from Sunday, May 8, until the May 9 national and local elections are over.

“It shall be unlawful for any person, including owners and managers of hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other establishments of the same nature to sell, furnish, offer, buy, serve, or take intoxicating liquor,” during the liquor ban period to help ensure peaceful and orderly elections, provincial election supervisor Joel Gines said in an interview.

Liquor ban violators shall face imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years without probation.

According to Comelec, only foreign tourists are exempted from the liquor ban.

Meanwhile, foreign observers for the national and local elections have arrived in the province.

Gines confirmed this after he met with an Australian and a Korean foreign observer along with an interpreter in his office on Friday.

The group will be staying in the province until election day.

Source: Philippines News Agency