Comelec gets nearly 89K applications on start of voter sign-up

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said it has received nearly 89,000 voter applications on the first day of the resumption of the registration period for the 2025 midterm polls. Citing latest data, the poll body said 88,809 individuals applied to become registered voters nationwide. Calabarzon (Region 4-A) recorded the highest number of registrants with 14,754, followed by the National Capital Region (Metro Manila) with 10,623; and Central Luzon (Region 3) with 10,143. The data also revealed that Central Visayas (Region 7) has the most number of applicants with 7,890; and Ilocos Region (Region 1) with 6,705. On the other hand, the Comelec also reported that 412 applicants for voter registration at the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) booth located at its main office in Intramuros, Manila. The voter registration period will be until Sept. 30, 2024, when the poll body is looking to register some three million new registered voters. Source: Philippines News Agency

