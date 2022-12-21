Comelec gets 150K applications in 6 days of voter sign-up drive

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday reported that over 150,000 Filipinos have applied to become registered voters in a span of six days since the resumption of voter registration activities on Dec. 12.

Based on the data released by the poll body, a total of 150,817 individuals have filed their application to be eligible voters for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Of the number, 19,336 voters aged 15 to 17 years old; 35,011 voters aged 18 to 30 years old; and 11,098 voters aged 31 years old and above.

Voters aged 15 to 17 years old voters are allowed to vote in the youth polls, 18 to 30 years old voters for both polls, and 31 years old and above for the village elections.

Aside from voter registration, the activity also accepts other election-related processes such as transfer of registration and reactivation of registration, among others.

Under SK applicants, a total of 375 people applied for transfer from other city/municipality; while 307 applied for transfer within the same city/municipality.

As for barangay voter applicants, there were also 43,913 that applied for transfer from other city/municipality; while 10,202 applied for transfer within the same city/municipality.

Some 2,113 persons sought transfer with reactivation of voter status; 708 applied for transfer with reactivation and correction of entries; and 2,335 applied for transfer with correction of entries.

A total of 9,416 people submitted applications for reactivation, and 2,483 filed for reactivation with correction of entries.

The Comelec added that they received 12,390 applications for correction of entries; 20 for inclusion of record in the book of voters; and 2 for reinstatement of names in the list of voters.

There were 1,108 applications received seeking to transfer from being an overseas voter.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the number of applicants is still low in all Offices of Election Officers (OEOs) as the people are busy preparing for the holiday season.

“The number of applicants to be registered voters is not yet that high,” he said.

“It is possible that our countrymen are still very busy with their reunions and gatherings for the coming Christmas,” he added.

Voter registration activities will run until Jan. 31, 2023.

Source: Philippines News Agency