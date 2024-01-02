Comelec eyes voter registration resumption in Feb

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is planning to resume voter registration nationwide for the May 2025 midterm polls next month. "Likely by the first week of February. It could be from February to September (2024),' Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia said in a phone interview Tuesday. The last voter registration period held in the country was from Dec. 12, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023. Over 2.5 million applications were received nationwide during the period. At the same time, the poll body chief noted the schedule of the voter registration period has yet to be finalized by the Commission en banc. On Monday, the poll body also reminded overseas Filipinos to register as voters for the 2025 midterm elections. Based on Comelec Resolution No. 10833, the filing period for overseas Filipinos started on Dec. 9, 2022, and will run until Sept. 30 this year. Source: Philippines News Agency