Comelec eyes start of poll automation deal negotiations by next week

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is looking to start negotiations next week with South Korean firm Miru Systems Co. Ltd. (Miru) on the PHP18 billion contract for its 2025 poll automation project. In an interview on Friday, Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia said Miru has already received the Notice of Award for the deal. Garcia noted that they expect to discuss several items, such as customization and establishment of repair hubs in each province. Other items to be discussed are ballot printing, international certification, source code review, and other aspects of the contract. "Once the contract has been signed, we can issue the Notice to Proceed so that Miru can start manufacturing the machines," Garcia said. The winning bidder will be manufacturing 110,000 automated counting machines that will be used in the May 2025 midterm elections. "If the contract negotiations won't be messy, we hope to complete it in two weeks' time," Garcia said. On Thursday, Comelec declared Miru as the win ning bidder in its Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count project to be used in the next polls Source: Philippines News Agency