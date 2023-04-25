Comelec eyes hi-tech machines for 2025 polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is looking to tap machines equipped with high-speed scanning capacity and at least 13-inch screens where voters will be able to verify if their votes have been counted. According to Comelec Chairperson George Garcia, they will be looking for the said features in the new automated system they intend to utilize in the 2025 elections to ensure better transparency and faster results. 'We want to use a technology where the machine will transmit to concerned party all at once at the same time. We also want to have a big screen so that the voters will be able to see whole ballot (front and back) on the screen,' he said at the Manila City Hall Reporters' Association (MACHRA) Balitaan sa Harbor View on Tuesday. "I can't see more transparency than that,' the poll body chief added. Under the system, Garcia said watchers may take pictures of the ballots and later on do their own counting but by that time, the machines have already transmitted the results to avoid any delay in the canvassing. At the same time, he said they are fast-tracking the terms of reference (TOR) which they expect to release this week. They are also hoping to start the procurement process for the automated system by July. 'Because if the machine is good, if people don't understand it, they won't be able to vote properly. Trust will always begin with voters' education and information," he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency