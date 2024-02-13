Comelec eyes C. Visayas NSTP students in voters’ education events

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will tap college students who are taking up National Service Training Program (NSTP) subjects for voters' education during the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) in Central Visayas campuses. Comelec-Central Visayas spokesperson Omar Sharif Mamalinta said voters' education in campuses will empower the youth to become the election body's conduit against fraudsters and cheaters. A team from the Comelec central office's Education and Information Department will be in Cebu on Feb. 27 and 28 to conduct voters' education for over 2,000 college students at the University of San Carlos-Talamban Campus and Cebu Doctors' University who are of legal age or will turn 18 on election day. 'This is going to be hitting two birds with one stone because we can have discussions on voters' rights and responsibilities to the community and at the same time, register those who are in the registrable age,' he told the Philippine News Agency. Mamalinta, who is also Carcar City's election officer , said students who are already registered voters, faculty members, and school staff can also be accommodated for registration, transfer, and corrections of data during RAP activities. 'The focus of RAP is students and workers who want to register or transfer their registration but cannot go back to their home province because of their studies and work in the city,' he added. The Comelec central office included Il Corso at South Road Properties in the list of malls where RAP activities will be held in Cebu City. Among the participating highly urbanized cities are Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu. Source: Philippines News Agency