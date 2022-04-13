﻿Comelec deploys poll materials for local absentee voting

The Committee on Local Absentee Voting (CLAV) of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has started the deployment of local absentee ballots and other election paraphernalia.

In a statement, the poll body said the delivery of the election materials to government agencies, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), media entities, and corporations has commenced.

A total of 84,221 are set to participate in the local absentee voting (LAV) for the 2022 national and local elections later this month.

The majority of the voters are members of the police at 48,698, followed by the Philippine Army at 32,786.

There are 4,261 from the Philippine Air Force, 3,075 from the Department of Education, and 953 members of the media.

The manner of voting for LAV is manual where they have to write down the names of their candidates on the official ballot.

They will be voting for national positions only, one each for president and vice president, 12 senators and one party-list group.

Under LAV, voters are allowed to vote in places where they are not registered voters but where they are temporarily assigned to perform election duties on election day, or in the case of media, who will not be able to vote due to the performance of their functions in covering and reporting on the elections.

They may vote on any day from April 27, 28, 29, 2022 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

