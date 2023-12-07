Comelec Confirms Chairman Garcia Has No Facebook Account

Manila – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) clarified on Thursday that Chairman George Erwin Garcia does not have a Facebook account. The announcement was made following reports of a fake Facebook account impersonating the poll body chief, which has garnered 24 followers. Comelec stated that all official announcements from Chairman Garcia are posted on the poll body's official social media account.

According to Philippines News Agency, the poll body also noted that it has not received any information about the fake account being used for scams or other illegal activities. This clarification is part of Comelec's ongoing efforts to prevent misinformation and maintain the integrity of communications from its officials.