Comelec chief swears in 2 new commissioners

The two new officials of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday took their oaths of office in a ceremony in Pasay City.

Newly appointed Commissioners Ernesto Ferdinand Maceda Jr. and Nelson Celis were sworn in by Chairman George Garcia in front of the en banc and all its senior officials from the main office and field offices of the National Capital Region and Regions 4-A (Calabarzon) and 4-B (Mimaropa).

Both will be assuming their respective offices later in the day, completing the process of their being part of the seven-member Commission en banc from their ad interim appointments on Oct. 6.

Maceda will be joining the Comelec First Division composed of presiding Commissioner Socorro Inting and Commissioner Aimee Ferolino, while Celis will be part of the Second Division composed of presiding Commissioner Marlon Casquejo and Commissioner Rey Bulay.

With the en banc now complete, Garcia is hoping that they will efficiently resolve pending cases and more effectively administer forthcoming elections, plebiscites, referenda, and initiatives.

Maceda will take the helm of Task Force Kontra Bigay, the anti-vote buying/selling arm of the Commission, among others.

Being a former lawmaker and academician, he will also be involved in the Comelec’s Election Law Reforms Committee.

Meanwhile, Celis will lead the Election Stakeholder’s Summit scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

The event will put into realization a consultative, all-inclusive, and comprehensive involvement of all election stakeholders in the 2025 Automated Elections.

Capitalizing on his expertise in Information Technology (IT), he will also serve as vice chairperson of the Comelec Steering Committee for the computerization and digitization of the May 2025 National and Local Elections.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed the two new poll body officials early this month

Source: Philippines News Agency