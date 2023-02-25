Comelec chief: Cavite special polls peaceful so far

MANILA: Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman George Garcia said authorities have yet to record any untoward incident during the special polls in the 7th District of Cavite.

“So far, based on our initial assessment with us and the Philippine National Police (PNP), we do not see any untoward incidents. Also based on the monitoring of our action center in Trece Martires, all the precincts in the seventh district of Cavite are functioning. Nothing also has been a problem with any machine here,” Garcia said in an interview after casting his vote at the Banaba Cerca Integrated School in Indang Saturday morning.

He added that he was able to finish voting within two to three minutes.

“You noticed, we voted very fast. Only two minutes up to three minutes, that's how our countrymen experienced it. That’s also the advantage of an automated election because the names are not written by the voters but they shade the names. That's why this process is fast,” Garcia said.

Asked when they expect to proclaim the winner of the new representative of the 7th District, he said, “Maybe tomorrow morning between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.”

The poll body chief said there has also been no report of conflict among the four candidates participating in the special polls.

“They went out to let the people know that they are running for the post during the campaign but all in all, the 10 days campaign period here was fine,” he said.

The four aspirants are Crispin Diego Diaz Remulla (National Unity Party), and independent candidates Jose Angelito Domingo Aguinaldo, Melencio Loyola de Sagun Jr., and Michael Angelo Bautista Santos.

The special polls were set after the House of Representatives passed a resolution declaring a vacancy in the post in the 7th District of Cavite that was vacated by former Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla, who was appointed as Secretary of the Department of Justice by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The election covers the city of Trece Martires, and the municipalities of Amadeo, Indang, and Tanza, with a total of 355,184 registered voters.

Source: Philippines News Agency