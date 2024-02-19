Comelec-Baguio brings voter registration to schools

BAGUIO CITY: The Commission on Elections (Comelec)-Baguio has expanded voter registration efforts for next year's midterm elections by bringing it to various schools and communities here. John Paul Martin, the city election officer, said the voter registration outreach covers transfer of registration, amendment of entries in the registration, correction of entries, and issuance of a voter's registration. 'This is part of the enhanced initiative of the Comelec to urge voters to register which will make them eligible to cast their votes for the 2025 midterm election,' Martin said on the sidelines of Monday's voters' registration organized by the University of the Cordilleras. Aside from the students, the voter registration also catered the general public. In addition, the event aims to promote the "Register Anywhere Program" (RAP), which allows citizens from other parts of the country to register as voters without having to go to the Comelec jurisdiction where they want to register. 'We encourage the youth to register as a voter here in Baguio or in their provinces or municipalities. They can register here through the RAP so that they do not have to skip their classes or work and be assured that they can cast their vote,' Martin said. Starting Feb. 23, the local Comelec will establish offsite registrations at the University of Baguio, Saint Louis University and Philippine Military Academy on different months until September, and at Malcolm Square. 'At Malcolm Square, the municipal election officers of Benguet will also be there to accommodate their residents aside from the Comelec Baguio and La Trinidad offices providing RAP services,' Martin said. Source: Philippines News Agency