Comelec-Bacolod sets 2-month satellite voter registration

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in this city has scheduled a two-month satellite voter registration in various barangays and schools from February to April ahead of the May 2025 mid-term elections. During the first off-site registration held at the covered court of Barangay Pahanocoy on Feb. 17, some 554 applicants were accommodated by the Comelec, data on Monday showed. The next schedule will be on Feb. 24 in Banago Elementary School covered court; March 1 - Mandalagan barangay hall; March 2 - Barangay Alijis gymnasium; March 9 - Punta Taytay barangay hall; March 15 - Barangay Bata gymnasium, Purok Marapara; March 16 - Barangay Mansilingan gymnasium; March 22 - Barangay Felisa gymnasium; March 23 - Taculing Gonzaga gymnasium; April 6 - Barangay Villamonte gymnasium; April 13 - J. R. Torres Elementary School covered court; and April 20 - Barangay Tangub gymnasium. In its advisory, the Comelec-Bacolod City said residents of these barangays can file their application for registration, transfer, reacti vation, and correction of entry during these exclusive satellite registration schedules. 'No registration shall be conducted at the Office of the Election Officer during the stated schedules,' it added. The voter registration period for the 2025 national and local elections began on Feb. 12 and will run until Sept. 30 this year. In an earlier statement, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the transfer of voter registration venue outside of the Comelec offices and closer to the Filipino people provides accessibility, convenience, and comfort with an end goal of ensuring massive voter participation. Qualified to register are Filipinos at least 18 years of age on election day on May 12, 2025, a resident of the Philippines for at least one year, and in the place wherein he/she proposes to vote for at least six months immediately preceding the 2025 midterm polls, and not otherwise disqualified by law. Source: Philippines News Agency