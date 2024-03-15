Comelec-Antique satellite registration aims to reach all 590 villages

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Antique will continue reaching out to eligible voters as 3,703 have enlisted so far as of Thursday. Antique Provincial Election Supervisor Salud Milagros Villanueva said Friday that majority of the newly registered voters are those with deactivated records and those who turned 18. 'Our municipal election offices are going the extra mile to reach out to those wanting to avail of the registration,' she said in an interview. Municipal election offices are holding satellite registrations in communities since Feb. 12 and aim to reach all 590 villages until the Sept. 30 deadline. 'Voters will just have to stay tuned about the schedule of the satellite registration in their barangays so they no longer have to go to the municipal election offices,' she said. 'They just have to bring their government-issued identification cards and, for students, their birth certificates,' she added. Municipal election offices are open from Monday to Saturday, incl uding holidays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The San Jose de Buenavista municipal election office also conducts the Register Anywhere Program (RAP). 'Through the RAP, voters wanting to transfer their registration in Antique are no longer required to go to the Comelec office in other provinces where they previously registered,' she said. The Comelec Education and Information Department, headed by Director Rex Laudiangco, will conduct a voter education at the University of Antique in Sibalom town on June 4. Source: Philippines News Agency