Comelec announces additional sites for Register Anywhere Project

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday annnounced that two more sites for the Register Anywhere Project (RAP) are now ready to accept application for registration in connection with the October 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

In a statement, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said National University in Manila and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will be hosting the listing of qualified voters.

The Manila university will hold a one-day registration on Friday (Jan. 20) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DSWD, meanwhile will be hosting the registration of voters on Jan. 23, joining the list of government offices hosting the RAP.

The Senate of the Philippines will also be a RAP site on Jan. 25, according to the poll body.

Selected malls in Metro Manila, Bicol Region and Central Visayas have been accepting voter applications in the last three weekends which started on Dec. 17 and 18, 2022, and Jan. 7 and 8, and Jan. 14 and 15.

Comelec said the last schedule for these sites will be on Jan. 21 and 22.

The RAP sites will be accepting and processing applications from the following: Overseas Voters back to the Philippines (Post to Local), residents of the City/ District where the RAP sites are located; and senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) who are new registrants or will update their records.

Laudiangco said a total of 4,077 applications have been processed in RAP sites as of Jan. 18, 2023

Source: Philippines News Agency