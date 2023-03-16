Comelec: All systems go for March 18 Marawi plebiscites

All is set for the holding of the two plebiscites in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur on Saturday, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Thursday. In a phone interview, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the commission is "100 percent ready" to hold the plebiscites in Barangays Boganga and Sagonsongan. Based on Comelec data, there are a total of 1,472 registered voters from the two mother barangays -- 992 voters in Barangay Bongaga, while Barangay Sagonsongan has 480 voters. At the same time, Comelec chairman George Erwin Garcia urged voters to participate in Saturday's plebiscites. "Show the world that we control our destiny. Go out and vote," he said in a text message. On Saturday, voting hours will start at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., using the manual system of voting. In Barangay Sagonsongan, voters will answer either "Yes/Oo" or "No/Hindi" to the question if they agree on the creation of Barangay Datu Dalidigan as a separate barangay. Meanwhile, voters in Barangay Bongaga will be asked if they are if they favor or not to create of Barangay Boganga II as a separate barangay by answering either "Yes/Oo" or "No/Hindi". The counting of votes by the Plebiscite Committees (PlebCom) will immediately proceed at the end of voting hours. City Ordinance No. 07-010, series of 2022, approved the first plebiscite which will create Barangay Boganga II from the Mother Barangay of Boganga. Meanwhile, the second plebiscite will establish Barangay Datu Dalidigan out of the Mother Barangay of Sagonsongan pursuant to City Ordinance No. 05-010 Series of 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency