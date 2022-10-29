Come hell or high water: Floods don’t stop NoCot civil wedding

Even floods that submerged almost the entire town of Pigcawayan in North Cotabato did not stop a couple from exchanging “I do’s” before their drenched municipal mayor.

Mayor Juanito Agustin took a brief break from his rescue activities to officiate the scheduled civil wedding of his constituents at the municipal hall Friday morning.

Still drenched from leading rescue efforts, Agustin officiated the matrimonial union not in his normal “barong Tagalog” attire but in a wet T-shirt and black shorts.

After officiating the civil marriage of Ely Ardano and Angelyn Perfas, the mayor congratulated the couple and told them he could not join the reception program because he has to lead the town’s rescue efforts.

The wedding was over in less than 15 minutes.

At least 20 of Pigcawayan’s 40 villages are submerged in floodwater after heavy downpours since Thursday night.

Source: Philippines News Agency