Colorum PUV fines hit P14.2M in first half of February

MANILA: The government's crackdown against "colorum" or unregistered public utility vehicles (PUV) has collected PHP14.2 million in fines in the first half of February alone. In a statement Friday, the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT) said the crackdown against colorum PUVs is meant to protect commuters, motorists and pedestrians from potential hazards posed by unauthorized PUVs. 'With fines reaching up to PHP200,000 per van and an astounding PHP1 million per bus, the government's dedication to prioritizing road safety is evident,' the SAICT said. The operation continues a crackdown that began last year and meted out a total of PHP17.4 million in penalties in January alone. 'Department of Transportation (DOTr) anticipates that their intensified campaign will uncover more illegal and unregistered vehicles,' it said. It called on the public to report suspicious or illegal PUVs and incidents to the DOTr hotline 0920-964-3687. The SAICT was joined in the anti-colorum oper ations by the Philippine Coast Guard. The SAICT is a government task force to safeguard the country's roads and was previously called the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic. Source: Philippines News Agency