Colorum crackdown nets 270K registrations in January

MANILA: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday reported that a total of 272,233 motor vehicles that have been left unregistered for a certain period have registered in January. In a statement, LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II attributed the achievement to the agency's no registration, no travel policy that cracked down unregistered or "colorum" vehicles since last year. Of the total, there were 198,283 motorcycles, 20,427 cars, 34,436 utility vehicles, 12,123 sports utility vehicles, 5,617 taxis, 1,098 tricycles, and 168 buses that registered from Jan. 1 to 31. The LTO-National Capital Region (NCR) logged the highest number of registration renewals with 48,490, LTO-Calabarzon with 39,680, LTO-Central Visayas with 30,021 and LTO-Central Luzon with 25,456. Last year, the LTO began its no registration, no travel campaign by increasing the apprehensions and citations of unregistered vehicles. LTO figures show that there are around 24 million delinquent motor vehicles in the country, mo stly made of motorcycles. Source: Philippines News Agency