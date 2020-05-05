Colliers proptech companies deliver innovative, value-added commercial real estate solutions

Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars will take place in 2021

TORONTO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colliers International (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) is working with its Class of 2018 and 2019 proptech companies to deliver virtual tools that help our people and clients navigate the impacts of COVID-19. The enhanced solutions leverage technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, data analytics, machine learning and blockchain to solve big business challenges.

“As COVID-19 accelerates the commercial real estate industry’s transition to digital solutions, we are seeing the potential benefits of our partnerships move into sharper focus,” said Zach Michaud, VP of Strategic Investments at Colliers International. “The business tools they are providing such as lease abstraction, virtual office tours and workplace occupancy analytics give our experts and clients a competitive advantage in these challenging times.”

“Colliers continues to be a catalyst for change in the industry, working with the best early-stage proptech companies to find innovative ways of offering differentiated solutions amid a global pandemic,” said Ben Liao, Managing Director, Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars. “I am proud of the agility demonstrated by the founders in our portfolio. They are creative, resilient and have quickly adapted their services to tackle some of the biggest problems we face today.”