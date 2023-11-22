College of Saint Benilde completes NCAA Final Four cast

The College of Saint Benilde (CSB) bowed to Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 69-77, but still managed to secure the last semifinal berth in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City on Wednesday. The Blazers slid to the fourth spot with an 11-7 win-loss card but advanced to the Final Four when the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers lost to the Mapua University Cardinals, 74-77, and fell to fifth place at 10-8 later in the day. Mapua (15-3) and Lyceum of the Philippines (13-5) enjoy the twice-to-beat advantage as the Top 2 teams with San Beda University taking No. 3 with an 11-6 record. The Red Lions have one more game left in the elimination, against the Letran Knights at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The other match at 1:30 p.m. will pit San Sebastian College-Recoletos against Arellano University. Meanwhile, Nat Cosejo had 26 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal while JP Maguliano had 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in leading EAC to its ninth win in 18 outings. Miguel Corteza led CSB with 19 points followed by Mark Sangco with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Robi Nayve and Will Gozum added 10 points each. Clint Escarmis finished with 25 points, five steals, four assists, and four rebounds for Mapua, while Agem Miranda and Joshua Guiab scored 16 points apiece for Jose Rizal University. Source: Philippines News Agency