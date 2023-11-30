Coconut Processing Facility Set to Boost Local Industry in Ilocos Norte

Pagudpud – The coastal town of Pagudpud in Ilocos Norte is set to benefit from a new coconut processing facility. Engineer Rose Anne Cabaloan, head of the Philippine Coconut Authority in Ilocos Norte, informed journalists on Thursday that the facility will be awarded to the Del Mar Shellcraft Multipurpose Cooperative at the Ilocos Norte Agriculture and Fisheries Extension Center.

According to Philippines News Agency, the facility will host various machines and equipment for processing products such as cooking oil and virgin coconut oil. In addition to oil production, the Pagudpud cooperative is actively involved in producing, processing, and marketing household essentials and novelty items made from coconut.

Pagudpud Mayor Rafael Ralph Benemerito expressed gratitude for the project, highlighting its potential to revitalize the local coconut industry and benefit farmers and craft makers. The Philippine Coconut Authority has partnered with the Small Coconut Farmers Organization in Pagudpud to develop a 50-hectare coconut hybrid plantation, ensuring a steady supply of coconuts for future processing. The hybrid coconuts are expected to yield up to 300 nuts per year, supplemented by good agricultural practices. A nursery in Barangay Caparispisan provides seedlings for coconut farmers. The demand for coconut products is attributed to the plant's versatility, with every part offering practical uses.