‘Coco festival’ marks Lanao Norte town’s 60th anniversary

This town celebrated its 60th founding anniversary on Thursday through "Hudyaka sa Lubi Festival (Merriment of Coconuts)," a homage to the municipality's coconut industry.

Some 6,000 residents gathered at the municipal plaza to celebrate the festival, which was created in 2007 to promote agricultural and environmental tourism.

"The pioneering coconut industry in Linamon has thrived as it gives economic opportunity to every family. Many of the residents have children who became professional because of the coconut industry," said Mayor Randy Macapil.

Brig. Gen. Facundo Palafox IV, commander of the Army's 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade who graced the event, called on the locals to take care of the coastal marine and upland environment.

"Linamon has a proud heritage and is blessed with the abundance of natural resources, beauty, and more importantly, beautiful and friendly people," Palafox said.

Palafox noted that despite being the smallest municipality in Lanao del Norte, residents have helped the local government excel in its eco-tourism and solid waste management programs, "as evidenced by the several awards and recognitions received from the national government agencies and non-government organizations."

"Sixtieth anniversaries are commonly symbolized by diamonds. And your town had been like diamonds in the last 60 years. This celebration is how you've shown how you value your achievements, that brought Linamon where it is now," Palafox said.

Meanwhile, contingents from barangays Robocon and Purakan bagged the PHP75,000 grand prize for the festival dance competition, followed by the village of Napo with a prize of PHP50,000, and the Barangay Samburon contingents who won PHP35,000 cash.

Prizes were also given to the festival queen and street dancing contests.

Source: Philippines News Agency