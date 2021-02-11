Coca-Cola recognizes 2 youth groups in NegOcc, Tawi-Tawi

Beverage firm Coca-Cola has given the Coke Barkada Award to two youth groups in Negros Occidental and Tawi-Tawi which championed improvements in their respective communities.

Under the Ten Accomplished Youth Organizations (TAYO), Negros Occidental chapter of the Red Cross Youth (RCY) and the Kilusan Para sa Kalikasan (KKK) received the Coke Barkada Awards for 2020 and 2019, respectively.

“The renewed sense of social responsibility, rightfully taking spotlight especially in the Philippines, also highlights the impact that the youth sector can collectively make in the face of challenges and adversity,” Coca-Cola said in a statement.

RCY has pushed for a cleaner and safer province to mitigate the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) by repurposing 31 used steel drums as hand washing facilities, or what they called “drumvatory”.

RCY installed the “drumvatories” in populated locations across Negros Occidental such as hospitals, health centers, local government units, and establishments.

DRUMVATORIES. RCY turns steel drums into drum lavatories. (Photo courtesy of Coca-Cola Philippines)

The “drumvatories” are used about 4,000 times in a single day.

On the other hand, KKK spearheaded a community-based solid waste management program and bio-intensive gardening for the Badjao community.

KKK is composed of students from the Mindanao State University-Tawi-Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography (MSU-TCTO).

Their programs involve installation of waste bins nearby the residences of tribal leaders.

BIO-INTENSIVE GARDEN. One of KKK’s programs for the Badjao community is to ensure food security and sufficiency through bio-intensive gardening. (Photo courtesy of Coca-Cola Philippines

They also trained the tribal leaders on proper waste disposal and tasked them to share how to dispose of waste properly among their constituents.

KKK also promoted the development of bio-intensive gardens to ensure food security and sufficiency, as well as generating additional income for the community.

“Every year, we are ignited with a light of hope emanated by our Coke Barkada Awardees and their projects. Much like our own company initiatives, these efforts aim to address the immediate and long-term needs of communities, proving that even the youth can play a part in making a positive impact on the lives of others,” Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines president Cecille Alcantara said.