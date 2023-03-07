Coastal road seen to boost economic activity in Agusan Norte

Agusan del Norte 2nd District Representative Dale Corvera has filed a bill in the House of Representatives for the construction of a coastal road that would connect key towns to Cabadbaran City, the capital of the province.

In a statement on Tuesday, Corvera said the city is considered the center of trade, commerce, and industry by its neighboring towns, including Tubay.

'Unfortunately, the people of Tubay, particularly those living in the coastal barangays, have difficulties in reaching Cabadbaran City because of the absence of a road network,' he said.

On Monday, the solon filed House Bill (HB) No. 7428 that would pave way for the construction of the Tubay-Cabadbaran City coastal road.

'The coastal road will enhance the mobility of people, goods, and services between the two areas, including the town of Jabonga in Agusan del Norte,' Corvera said.

Currently, he said Tubay residents need to take a circuitous and risky route to reach Cabadbaran City, the province's capital.

Corvera said the proposed road network supports the national government's initiative of providing better mobility and accessibility for the people.

'The enhancement of the road network will attract more individuals, particularly tourists, that will boost the income generation of the benefiting local government units,' he said.

In addition, Corvera is also proposing the replacement of a hanging bridge with a 260-linear meter concrete viaduct that will connect Sitio Punta and Talisay in Poblacion Tubay to Cabadbaran City.

The existing hanging bridge can only accommodate pedestrians and is too risky to cross especially during inclement weather

