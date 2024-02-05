Coast Guard uses solar power for northern Negros lighthouse station

BACOLOD: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is harnessing solar power to operate the newly-inaugurated lighthouse in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental. Coast Guard Western Visayas district commander Capt. Weniel Azcuna on Monday said the station's operational systems are already in place after the facility was turned over to them by the city government last week. 'We have already issued notice to mariners that the said lighthouse is in operation. The lighting installed will automatically turn on at night while the charging happens during the day,' he said. Azcuna said that by using solar power, the lighthouse will require minimal maintenance. 'We have a memorandum of agreement with the local government unit to help us maintain and secure our equipment,' he added. The PHP10-million lighthouse, which stands about 100 meters away from the two-hectare Cadiz City Commercial Port, serves as aid for navigation for fishermen and vessels plying the area. It was constructed to pave the way for the final decommissioning of the old lighthouse, called parola in Filipino, located at the mouth of Hitalon River. Source: Philippines News Agency