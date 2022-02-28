﻿Coast Guard multi-role vessel arrives in PH

One of two 97-meter multi-role response vessels (MRRVs), the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) biggest acquisitions, arrived at Port Area, Manila on Saturday.

The MRRV-9701 has a maximum speed of not less than 24 knots, an endurance of not less than 4,000 nautical miles, and is capable of conducting sustained maritime patrols, according to a news release.

The MRRVs are modeled after the Japan Coast Guard Kunigami-class vessels and will be deployed to support the ongoing operations of the PCG Task Force Pagsasanay (Exercises) that conducts anti-terrorism and anti-piracy simulation.

The vessels were acquired under the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project Phase II, funded by an Official Development Assistance loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

DOTr Assistant Secretary for Maritime, Vice Admiral Narciso Vingson Jr. and PCG Officer-in-Charge, Vice Admiral Eduardo Fabricante, led officers and personnel in welcoming the ship.

“Lubos po kaming nagagalak dahil nandito na ang pinakamalaking barko ng Philippine Coast Guard. Nagpapasalamat kami sa ating mahal na Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte at kay Department of Transportation Secretary Art Tugade sa kanilang patuloy na pag-agapay at pag-suporta sa modernisasyon ng (We are very happy with the biggest ship of the Philippine Coast Guard. We thank our dear President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Transportation Secretary Art Tugade for their continued support to modernize the) PCG,” Fabricante said during the welcome ceremony.

Source: Philippines News Agency