COAST Autonomous Selects LeddarTech’s Solid-State LiDAR Technology as the Most Reliable Solution to Achieve Maximum Safety Levels for its Autonomous “Bigfoot” Delivery Vehicle

QUEBEC CITY and PASADENA, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, an industry leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems, congratulates COAST Autonomous on the first deployment of the Leddar™ Pixell in an autonomous delivery vehicle (ADV) at the Kinney County Railport (KCRP) near Brackettville, Texas. KCRP is one of several railyards operated by Harbor Rail Services Company of California. COAST Autonomous selected LeddarTech’s Leddar Pixell Cocoon LiDAR with its 360-degree vehicle coverage as a supplier for this project.

COAST Autonomous, founded by veterans of the self-driving industry, chose LeddarTech’s technology because of its ability to deliver enhanced safety for COAST Autonomous’ vehicles. The robustness and reliability of LeddarTech’s solid-state Flash LiDAR technology meet today’s demanding mobility conditions and make it the technology of choice toward preventing collisions, especially in an industrial environment where pedestrian and vehicle traffic is less controlled than in an urban environment.

The COAST Autonomous electric ADVs operate CO 2 emission-free and enable Harbor Rail to operate and move equipment and supplies 24 hours a day in their industrial environment safely and efficiently. These electric vehicles are equipped with technology that enables autonomous driving with solid-state Flash LiDAR technology provided by LeddarTech. COAST Autonomous has developed self-driving vehicles that integrate several detection technologies, including LiDAR and camera. LeddarTech’s Leddar Pixell provides full coverage with no dead zones within the entire perimeter of the vehicle, also referred to as the “cocoon.” This protects all workers on an industrial site, on foot or in another vehicle, who may approach the ADV in stop-and-go situations.

“It has been a great opportunity to deploy vehicles at KCRP. The railyard is the perfect environment to show how autonomous vehicles function, particularly in an industrial environment, keeping the workforce safer and improving efficiency by allowing them to focus on more highly skilled tasks,” stated Pierre Lefevre, Chief Technology Officer at COAST Autonomous. “Safety is our priority, and that is why we use the Leddar Pixell. With more than a decade of experience building LiDAR sensors, LeddarTech is the perfect partner for us and has consistently shown it could exceed our expectations.”

“We are honored that our Cocoon LiDAR solutions were selected and trusted by COAST Autonomous to be part of its autonomous “Bigfoot” delivery vehicle,” stated Adrian Pierce, VP, Global Sales & Business Development at LeddarTech. “COAST has an amazing track record, and it is exciting to see them launch a delivery service at a railyard. The first element of COAST’s charter is safety, and the deployment of LeddarTech’s Cocoon LiDAR supports that charter and the commitment COAST makes to their customers.” Mr. Pierce concluded that “making mobility applications safer is at the core of our DNA. Our technology offers the right balance of performance and cost-effectiveness and is ready for deployment today.”

About COAST Autonomous

COAST Autonomous is a self-driving technology company providing mobility solutions to move people and goods at appropriate speeds in urban, campus, and industrial environments. COAST was established to build community by connecting people with mobility solutions that put pedestrians first and give cities back to people. However, COAST technology is also ideal for private sites. COAST has developed a proprietary 6-level Autonomous Vehicle (AV) system that includes mapping and localization, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI), fleet management, and supervision. COAST can provide a variety of AVs to offer Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions to cities, theme parks, campuses, airports, rail yards, and other private sites. COAST can also provide Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to vehicle manufacturers looking to offer autonomous fleets to their customers. COAST engineers work with the manufacturer to convert their vehicles to “by-wire,” install perception sensors and AV software, followed by a rigorous testing program. Located in California, Florida, France, the UK, and the Philippines, the COAST team is recognized for its experience and expertise in all aspects of implementing and operating AV fleets while prioritizing safety and the user experience. To learn how COAST Autonomous can help you power autonomous transportation in your environment, please visit www.coastautonomous.com .

About LeddarTech®

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments with its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform.

LeddarTech delivers a cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution to Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators that enables them to develop automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the foundation of the LeddarEngine™.

LeddarTech has 14 generations of solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™ platform operating 24/7 in harsh environments. This platform is actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications.

The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 80 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

