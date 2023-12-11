Coalition vows 2nd attempt after aborted Spratlys gift-giving mission

PUERTO PRINCESA: The 'Atin Ito Coalition' on Monday vowed to make another attempt to reach Pag-asa Island, Ayungin Shoal and other disputed parts of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) early next year after their initial try was thwarted by unceasing harassment by Chinese military and civilian ships. The civilian-led flotilla composed of over 40 boats left El Nido early Sunday to make the 420-kilometer ocean voyage to Ayungin Shoal. However, they were intercepted by two Chinese Liberation Army-Navy ships, one Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) ship, and a Chinese cargo vessel not far from their destination. After being closely 'shadowed' by the four Chinese ships that executed risky maneuvers, the Filipino sailors eventually decided to turn back to avoid an escalation of the tense situation, journalists who joined the voyage reported. The Filipino 'Christmas convoy,' whose flagship is the TS Kapitan Felix Oca, wanted to deliver gifts to the crew of the BRP Sierra Madre, which serves as outpost of the Philippine Navy. H ad they succeeded in reaching the Spratlys Islands, the convoy crewed by volunteer sailors and activists would have also made a stop at the municipality of Kalayaan in Pag-asa Island some 520 kilometers away from the provincial capital of Puerto Princesa, where they were also scheduled to distribute Christmas presents to civilian residents. Significant start Emman Hizon, an 'Atin Ito' organizer, told reporters that although China's bullying has forced them to reevaluate their approach, they intend to make another attempt to reach their destination. He said the harassment will only strengthen their resolve to defy China's expansionist ambitions. "We will reassess and we will plan again. But this is just a first among many civilian-led supply missions that we will be conducting. In fact, we're already planning another one next year, most probably first quarter of 2024," he said. Hizon explained that aborting the mission should not be viewed as a failure because the mere act of ordinary citizens carrying ou t such a supply run in disputed waters is already a significant victory for Filipinos. He pointed out it was also the first time that foreign journalists were permitted by the government to cover an actual resupply mission and marked an unprecedented collaboration between civil society, media, and uniformed services. Further, it marked the first occasion where live reporting was allowed. 'This was a success on many levels. This was only the first attempt… expect many more civilian-led supply missions in the near future. It's a good thing that our mission had full media coverage… the whole world saw how the Chinese are harassing us in our own territory,' Hizon said in Filipino. Organizers conveyed their gratitude to the participants, the government, Philippine Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Western Command, and other relevant agencies for their assistance. Bullying tactics Meanwhile, the municipal government of Kalayaan condemned the CCG and its so-called maritime militia over Sunday's inc ident where the foreigners fired water cannons yet again and attempted to ram the Philippine vessels. In a statement issued Monday, Kalayaan's leaders described such actions as violations of Philippine sovereignty and international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award. Ayungin Shoal is recognized as part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf. "We view with grave concern the harassment, obstruction, and deployment of water cannons against these vessels, putting the lives of their crew at risk and causing damage to their equipment. This act of aggression constitutes a blatant violation of Philippine sovereignty and international laws," the municipal government said. Source: Philippines News Agency