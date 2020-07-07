‘Cluster war’ keeps Dabawenyos connected amid quarantine

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the ensuing community quarantine to contain the virus did not prevent Dabawenyos from having fun and staying connected while holed up in their homes.

As online zeitgeists go, the Davao City “cluster war” emerged from the residents’ yearning to connect with one another, maintaining the sense of community albeit in a more digital sense.

The eponymous Facebook Group, Davao City Cluster War (Tambal sa Kamingaw) was created on April 20, over two weeks after the city government devised an area-specific system for quarantine, in which residents may only conduct essential activities within the confines of their own cluster.

The Facebook Group immediately attracted thousands of Dabawenyos, with over 226,000 members as of Tuesday (July 7, 2020). Even the neighboring Islanland Garden City of Samal appealed and was granted membership in Cluster 6, comprising of residents in Bunawan and Paquibato districts.

Seeing the potentials of the online community in maximizing the local government’s public health approach to contain the virus, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte jumped in on the bandwagon and offered prizes for the clusters that have the least number of Covid-19 cases.

The gesture, many in the online group said, gave emphasis on the Dabawenyos’ compliance with quarantine rules, including the observance of basic health protocols such as regular handwashing, wearing of masks, and safe physical distancing.

“I want the public to make use of this in a positive way. You (clusters) should find a way that your (Covid-19) cases will not increase within your cluster,” Mayor Sara said in a radio interview following her announcement on April 22 that she would give 10,000 pieces of “Jollibee Chickenjoy” and 10,000 bottles of one-liter Coke for clusters that have the lowest number of cases by May 31.

Adding to the excitement, Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte also organized a competition of his own, announcing on April 26 that his office will give PHP350,000 and 88 sacks of rice for a music video contest showing how residents in each of the six clusters are making use of their time at home.

“In that way, people will somehow be entertained while inside their houses during the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine). They will also be harnessing their talents and creativity in making the video,” the lawmaker said in a statement.

Winning clusters

On May 5, Pulong’s office picked the Cluster 3 entry as the grand prize winner, earning singer Arvyn Grace Into and musical arranger Huly Asidor the cash prize and 18 sacks of rice. Their cluster also received 70 sacks of rice, which the duo said will be donated to poor families within their cluster.

After the monthlong “cluster war” for lowest Covid-19 cases, meanwhile, Mayor Sara announced the winning areas as Cluster 4 – consisting of Toril District and Cluster 5, composed of Calinan, Baguio, Marilog, Tugbok districts and some barangays of Paquibato.

Within that period, local health authorities said Clusters 4 and 5 only recorded seven total Covid-19 cases.

Runners-up clusters, meanwhile, received cash, load credits, sacks of rice, and food packs.

‘Bigger lesson’

For street vendor Brenda Amadia, Mayor Sara’s community-centered approach in dealing with Covid-19 was meant to emphasize that Dabawenyos are not only spectators but also active participants in managing the health crisis.

“It (quarantine) is sometimes difficult but it’s for the good of the majority. The mayor is only trying to ensure that the people are protected from the virus,” Amadia said in the dialect.

Jeepney driver Aron Balis, on the other, said the rewards offered by Mayor Sara for areas that have the least number of infections should be seen as a symbolic gesture meant to help residents realize the gravity of the health crisis.

“It was fun but the bigger lesson is that it helped encourage people to stay home and not go out if it’s not important,” Balis said.

For Elisa Bantes, a grade school teacher said, the “cluster war” experience has helped her and many other Dabawenyos “cheer up” amid a “very stressful situation during lockdowns and quarantine.“

Bantes also chided some individuals who said the food prizes should have been given to the health front-liners, noting that Davao City offers one of the most generous salaries and compensation package for Covid-19 responders.

Meanwhile, Both Mayor Sara and Pulong acknowledged that they did not organize the “Davao Cluster War”, they were glad to be part of the whole experience as it helped residents realize the value of staying home and protect their families from the real danger of contracting the virus.

Into, one of the duo that won the music video contest, said she was glad their “Pagpuyo sa Balay” (stay home) entry has helped ease the boredom of Dabawenyos and somehow reassure the residents amid uncertainty.

“Without this cluster wars, people would get bored and needless to say, hopeless as to what’s gonna happen in the next couple of months,” Into told the Philippine News Agency on Monday (July 6, 2020).

“The idea of cluster war was to bring joy and help to our fellowmen, and of course discover the talents and skills of Dabaweyos even in the midst of this pandemic. Spending time helping out family and friends are all we’ve got. Giving back to the place you call home helps to unite the community and bridge some of the social, economic, and political gaps,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency