Cloudy with rains in parts of PH Tuesday

MANILA Some parts of the country will have cloudy skies with rain showers Tuesday due to the easterlies.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that Mindanao, Eastern and Central Visayas will have cloudy skies with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains caused by the northeasterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila temperature ranges from 23 33 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 2230 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 1425 degrees Celsius; SBMA 2431 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 2431 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 2531 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 2531 degrees Celsius. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency