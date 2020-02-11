Cloudy with light rains Tuesday

The northeast monsoon will continue to bring light rains in the country Tuesday.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Bicol, Davao, Visayas, Caraga and the provinces of Quezon and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the northeast monsoon.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 21 31 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City, 20 30 degrees Celsius; Baguio City, 12 23 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu, 24 30 degrees Celsius ; and Metro Davao, 24 31 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency