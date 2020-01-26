Cloudy with isolated rains over PH on Sunday

Partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over the archipelago due to easterlies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 4:00 am broadcast, PAGASA warned the possible against possible flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains especially over the Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Caraga, Aurora, Quezon, and Samar Provinces.

Light to moderate winds will blow all over the country while coastal waters along all areas will be slight to moderate. Strong coastal waters are expected at the Northern and Eastern Section of Northern Luzon.

The minimum temperature for the day is 24.0C while the maximum temperature is at 29.0C, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency