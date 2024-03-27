Cloudy skies, some rains over PH on Maundy Thursday

MANILA: The country will experience fine weather with some rains due to the easterlies on Maundy Thursday, the start of the long Holy Week holiday. In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. The easterlies will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the provinces of Cagayan and Aurora. Residents are cautioned against possible flash floods and landslides from moderate to at times heavy rains during thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds will blow over the country while coastal waters will be from slight to moderate. Most parts of the country will experience sweltering temperatures -- Metro Manila, 24°C to 33°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 27°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 32°C; Legazpi City, 27°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 28°C to 32°C; Puert o Princesa City, 27°C to 34°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 34°C. The public is advised to stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to sunlight as some areas sizzle due to a high heat index - with the highest reading logged in Dagupan City, Pangasinan at 47°C on Wednesday. Heat index is the measure of how hot it feels when factoring in the relative humidity at a given location. Source: Philippines News Agency