Cloudy skies, scattered rains over parts of PH

MANILA: Cloudy skies with scattered rains will be experienced in several parts of Luzon and the Visayas due to the effects of the shear line and the northeast monsoon, the weather bureau said Saturday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands. On the other hand, Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, the Bicol Region, and Western Visayas will have cloudy skies with light rains caused by the northeast monsoon. The northeast monsoon will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, while the rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. Strong winds and rough coastal waters w ill be felt over the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas, while the rest of the archipelago will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23°C to 30°C; Baguio City, 13°C to 23°C; Laoag City, 21°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 29°C; Metro Cebu, 24°C to 30°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 32°C. Source: Philippines News Agency