Cloudy skies, rains over Luzon due to ‘amihan’

MANILA The northeast monsoon (amihan) will bring gloomy skies and incessant rains over Luzon on Saturday.

In its early morning forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said there will be cloudy skies with scattered rains over Metro Manila, the Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, and Bicol regions, and the Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Marinduque, Romblon, and Mindoro provinces brought by "amihan".

The rest of Luzon will be cloudy with light rains brought by the same weather phenomenon.

For the Visayas and Mindanao, there will be partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought by localized thunderstorms.

Winds in Northern Luzon will be strong and headed northeast, bringing rough coastal waters at 4.1 meters.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have moderate to strong winds headed in the same direction, resulting in moderate to rough coastal waters at 2.5 meters to 4.1 meters.

Temperature in Metro Manila was estimated at 24C to 29C; Baguio City, 16C to 25C; Lipa City, 24C to 30C; Metro Cebu, 24C to 30C; Cagayan de Oro City, 23C to 29C; and Metro Davao, 25C to 32C. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency