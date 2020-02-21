Cloudy skies, light rains to prevail in PH Friday
The prevailing northeast monsoon affecting Luzon and the Visayas will bring cloudy skies and light rains on Friday.
In its 4 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and AstronomicaI Services Administration (PAGASA) said Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Quezon, Aurora, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Panay Island will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.
Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and the Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains while Mindanao will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorm.
The temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 20 30 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 19 26 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 10 24 degrees Celsius; SBMA 20 30 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 22 30 degrees Celsius; and Metro Cebu 23 30 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 24 32 degrees Celsius.
Banner stories of Manila's leading newspapers, Fri. Feb. 21, 2020
More sacked as witness details 'pastillas' scam
PHILIPPINE STAR Rody sacks BI execs in 'pastillas' scheme
MANILA BULLETIN NWRB acts to avoid water shortage
DAILY TRIBUNE Sweet, bitter pastillas
MANILA TIMES Duterte sacks execs in 'pastillas' payola
MANILA STANDARD Immigration man tags 5 in 'pastillas'
MALAYA 9 immigration officials named in 'pastillas' modus
BUSINESS MIRROR 'Public utility' law may spark legal challenge
