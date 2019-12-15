Cloudy skies, light rains expected on Sunday due to ‘amihan’

MANILA -- The combined effect of the northeast monsoon or 'amihan' and the easterlies is expected to bring cloudy skies with light rains and isolated thunderstorms to over most of the country Sunday.

In its weather bulletin issued at 4 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and the province of Aurora and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Likewise, the Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon, while the easterlies will bring cloudy skies with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms over Mindanao and Eastern Visayas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers from localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, a gale warning has been raised over the seaboard of extreme Northern Luzon where strong winds blowing from the northeast will generate rough coastal waters, with waves measuring from 2.8 to 4.5 meters.

For the rest of Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao, moderate to rough waters with waves from 1.2 to 2.8 meters are expected due to the moderate to strong winds from the east to northeast.

Coastal water conditions for the rest of the country will be slight to moderate, with waves from 0.6 to 2.1 meters from light to moderate coming from the east to northeast.

The temperature range for Metro Manila is from 23 to 32 degrees Celsius, Metro Cebu from 26 to 32 degrees Celsius, Metro Davao from 24 to 29 degrees Celsius, Baguio City from 15 to 25 degrees Celsius, and Legazpi City from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau also noted that no weather disturbance such as a low-pressure area will affect the country for the next three days, with relatively fair weather expected at the start of the week. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency